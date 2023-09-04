Watch CBS News
2 dead, several injured in Galveston house party shooting

By CBS Texas Staff

CBS Texas

GALVESTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people are dead and several are injured after a shooting at a house party in Galveston. 

Police say the Labor Day weekend party took place at an Airbnb on Mendocino Drive. 

"It was chaos," one neighbor said. "There were kids everywhere and just screaming, crying. One kid was laying on the ground and he got taken by ambulance. It was just really sad. And then another guy here was laying on the ground. He was just drunk. They were so drunk, they couldn't even stand up."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Galveston police.

CBS Texas Staff
First published on September 4, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

