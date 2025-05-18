Watch CBS News
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash near Galleria in Dallas, officials say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Two people have died, and two others are hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Dallas early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to a spokesperson with Texas DPS, the crash happened at about 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway, near the Galleria.

The official said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other victims were transported to local hospitals. One of those victims later died from their injuries.

At this time, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. The names of those involved have not been released.

We'll update as more information becomes available. 

