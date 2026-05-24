19-year-old LSU student from Ellis County killed in fatal crash

A 19-year-old Ellis County native who had just finished her first year at Louisiana State University died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Louisiana State Police confirmed.

Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 190 near Jennings Road. During the initial investigation, officials found that a 2005 Kenworth Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was traveling west on LA-190 approaching Jennings Road.

At the same time, according to state police, a 2025 Kia K4 was traveling west on LA-190 behind the CMV. The CMV began to slow as it approached a crossover; however, police said the Kia failed to slow for unknown reasons and rear-ended the CMV.

Officials said that 19-year-old Cynthia Hodge was not properly restrained in the Kia and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Red Oak Cheer Booster Club issued a statement on social media with prayers for Hodges and her family, shared by the Red Oak Independent School District:

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that the Red Oak Cheer Booster Club acknowledges the unimaginable loss of Red Oak Cheer Alumna, Courtney.

Courtney will always be a part of the Red Oak Cheer family, and her impact, spirit, and memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

During this incredibly difficult time, we extend our deepest love, prayers, and condolences to Principal Sherqueena Jackson, Courtney's family, friends, teammates, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss.

There are simply no words that can ease the pain of losing someone so deeply loved, but we hope the family finds comfort in knowing that the Red Oak Cheer community stands beside them with unwavering love, support, and prayer."

The investigation is ongoing.