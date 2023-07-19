180+-acre grassfire in Tarrant County 100% 'controlled and contained,' residents allowed to return home

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas) - There were scary moments Wednesday evening for hundreds of homeowners in a far north Fort Worth neighborhood when a large grassfire threatened homes and led to evacuations.

Firefighting crews from around North Texas responded to a grassfire in Tarrant County late Wednesday afternoon, originally estimated to be 100 acres.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department arrived on the scene of a 2-alarm grassfire in the 1000 block of Isbell Rd. At that time, the fire was 85% contained, "forward progression had slowed but not stopped," no structures were in jeopardy and no injuries were reported.

The Flower Mound, Denton, Briar, Reno, Justin, North Richland Hills, and Saginaw Fire Departments all responded to help fight the fire as the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office asked the community to avoid Highway 287 from Bonds Ranch Rd. to Tinsley and the Peden Rd. area.

Some residents from the Chapel Hill neighborhood of about 200 homes were either evacuated or, in the case of Angie Gomez, prevented from returning to their houses while firefighting crews worked to keep the fast-moving grassfire contained.

Teams are working a large grass fire in North Tarrant County. Please avoid Hwy. 287 from Bonds Ranch Rd. to Tinsley and the Peden Rd. area. Also, avoid the Eagle Vista and Grand Saline neighborhoods until we advise the area is safe. pic.twitter.com/SVxstYjGvA — Tarrant County SO (@tarrantcountyso) July 19, 2023

"We were out on the road and we saw it starting, and we saw them closing up the streets," said Gomez.

Around 5:30 p.m., Texas A&M Forest Service said it was also responding to the grass fire after a request for assistance.

"Several structures are threatened, but none have been damaged or lost at this time," TFS said in a statement. "Crews continue to build a containment line around the fire's edge."

At 7:15 p.m., the Tarrant County Sheriff's office said Bonds Ranch and Peden Roads had reopened and the fire department said the fire was controlled and contained. By 8:30 p.m., the 180+ acre fire was no longer a threat.

But it did come within only a few hundred yards of homes that have residents taking notice of the danger grassfires can pose.

"I have lived out here for a very long time, almost 30 years, and in the neighborhood since 2015," said Connie Downin, a Fort Worth resident. "I'm not saying it's something you get used to, but we do have a lot of trust in our fire department."

There have been no reports of damage or injuries, but this area will be monitored for hot spots throughout the night.

Triple digit temps, gusty winds and low humidity are all ingredients for grassfires and all in the weather forecast for the next few days.