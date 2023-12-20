18-year-old dies while trying to sink stolen vehicle into Lewisville Lake

LEWSIVILLE - An 18-year-old died after trying to sink a stolen vehicle into Lewisville Lake, according to the Little Elm Police Department.

Authorities say Keith Johnson was hit by the vehicle while trying to submerge it in the lake and sustained serious injuries from the impact. He died from his injuries Sunday morning after being transported to a nearby hospital.

During the department's investigation, it was revealed the car was stolen out of Denton County.