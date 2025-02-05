Watch CBS News
18-wheeler tips over in Dallas, causing traffic delays on I-35E and I-635

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

18-wheeler tips over, causing traffic backups in Dallas
18-wheeler tips over, causing traffic backups in Dallas 01:07

DALLAS – An 18-wheeler is partially hanging off an overpass in northwest Dallas, causing traffic to be backed up for several miles. 

The 18-wheeler tipped on its side on the ramp connecting the westbound lanes of I-635 to southbound I-35E. Debris from the accident fell onto the northbound lanes of I-35E. 

The connector ramp is closed, and multiple lanes on westbound I-635 and northbound I-35E are blocked. Commuters should expect delays of up to an hour.

dca591c1-6083-4182-940d-b58c3a6fc7d3.png
Texas Department of Transportation

An inspector is heading to the scene to determine what repairs are necessary for the bridge to reopen. The Texas Department of Transportation hasn't said when the lanes would reopen.

