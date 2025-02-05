18-wheeler tips over in Dallas, causing traffic delays on I-35E and I-635

DALLAS – An 18-wheeler is partially hanging off an overpass in northwest Dallas, causing traffic to be backed up for several miles.

The 18-wheeler tipped on its side on the ramp connecting the westbound lanes of I-635 to southbound I-35E. Debris from the accident fell onto the northbound lanes of I-35E.

The connector ramp is closed, and multiple lanes on westbound I-635 and northbound I-35E are blocked. Commuters should expect delays of up to an hour.

Texas Department of Transportation

An inspector is heading to the scene to determine what repairs are necessary for the bridge to reopen. The Texas Department of Transportation hasn't said when the lanes would reopen.