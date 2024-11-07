Watch CBS News
18-wheeler crash shuts down westbound LBJ Freeway at MacArthur Blvd in Irving

By Giles Hudson

IRVING — An 18-wheeler has smashed into the bridge on westbound LBJ Freeway at MacArthur Boulevard in Irving, shutting down the roadway.

The force of the crash, which took place about 4:15 p.m., took chunks from the base of the bridge and dropped debris over the freeway.

All westbound traffic is being forced off at MacArthur Boulevard.

There is no word on whether the truck driver has been hurt.

The Texas Department of Transportation says it will have to send engineers to inspect the bridge, so the closure is expected to be lengthy.

