18-wheeler crash shuts down I-30 in Royse City after oil spill, police say

A crash involving an overturned semi has snarled traffic for several hours after oil spilled onto Interstate 30 in Royse City, officials say.

The Royse City Police Department said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at I-30 and mile marker 79, closing both westbound and eastbound lanes.

Crews have worked overnight to clean the oil spill after the 18-wheeler flipped on its side. However, as of 6 a.m., traffic is being diverted in both directions of I-30.

Royse City PD hasn't released any details about how the crash occurred or whether there are any injuries. There's no estimate of when the roads will be reopened.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more becomes available.