17-year-old Trinity High School student arrested after posting social media threat, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

EULESS (CBSNewsTexas.com)  A 17-year-old Trinity High School student was arrested Thursday morning after a posting a threat on social media, police said.

Police said the Texas Department of Public Safety made them aware of the threat May 24, exactly one year after the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The student was subsequently arrested by Euless police before school began Thursday, the district's last day of classes.

No other information has been made available at this time.

