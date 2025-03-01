17-year-old, 2 others arrested in foiled murder plot linked to social media post, Fort Worth police say

Three suspects were arrested in a foiled murder plot that stemmed from a social media post, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.

On Jan. 29, 2025, at approximately 9 p.m., officers from the West Division responded to a call about an investigation at a gas station in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Trail. Initial information suggested that a kidnapping had taken place, the news release states.

Shortly after, officers — with help from the Directed Response Unit and the Electronic Surveillance Unit — found the alleged kidnapping victim parked near her home, asleep in her car and unharmed.

During an interview with the victim, officers learned that the she, along with two other people, were upset about a social media post and devised a plan to murder two brothers. The suspects bought a firearm and ammunition as part of their plot, the news release states.

The alleged victim was supposed to lure the brothers to a prearranged location where the murders would take place, police said.

Estefana De la Rosa, 17, Jesus Huitron, 23 and Christian Hernandez Carrizales, 31, all of Fort Worth, were arrested in February for conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators said all three suspects were acquaintances of the victims, suggesting a targeted incident.