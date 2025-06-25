150 Dallas children experiencing homelessness shine at Rainbow Days Camp Bravo

More than 2.5 million children experience homelessness in the U.S. each year, including over 110,000 in Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Dallas, a local nonprofit is helping some of those children find joy and confidence through the arts.

Rainbow Days, a North Texas nonprofit, is hosting a free weeklong performing arts camp for children experiencing homelessness. Camp Bravo, held at the Episcopal School of Dallas, brings together more than 150 kids from area shelters for music, theater, art and videography classes.

Kids find joy onstage

Ten-year-old Sophia Sanchez said her favorite part of camp is theater. "It means a lot. I'm really happy to be here," she said.

Nine-year-old Ayden Clemons said the camp helps him feel supported. "My friends over here are very kind and compassionate," he said. "Also, when someone needs help, I can help them, and when I need help, they can help."

A place to belong

Rainbow Days CEO Tiffany Beaudine said the camp is designed to give children ages 5 to 15 a chance to feel like every other kid during the summer. "We're taking over 150 children who are residing in area shelters throughout Dallas and giving them the opportunity to shine on stage," she said.

Beaudine noted that more than 4,500 children are reported homeless in Dallas ISD each year. Many live in shelters, motels or unstable housing due to domestic violence or poverty.

Camp builds confidence, connection

This is the first of three Rainbow Days camps this summer. The nonprofit has hosted the camps for 30 years. Fourteen-year-old Stephanie Carrasco said Camp Bravo helps her come out of her shell. "I feel like it's a good experience to be able to explore and do stuff instead of just staying at home doing nothing," she said.

Clemons said the camp helps him manage challenges. "It means a lot to me. It helps me with my attitude," he said. "I have ADHD and autism, but what makes it really happy for me is that I learn more every time I come."

A stage for every child

Whether it's singing, painting or filming, Camp Bravo gives children a chance to express themselves and feel supported. "The camp makes me feel carefree and lose all my stress," Sanchez said. "If I don't want to talk about it, they're still there for me."

