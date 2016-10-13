15-year-old arrested for reported sex assault in Deep Ellum

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in the sexual assault of a woman in Deep Ellum.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, police said they are still looking for a second suspect regarding this crime that happened on Elm Street in the early morning hours of September 18.

These are surveillance photos of the second suspect who was believed to be armed:

Second Deep Ellum sex assault suspect (Dallas PD)

Police said detectives were notified the DNA profile obtained from the sexual assault kit matched the DNA profile of the juvenile suspect.

That juvenile is charged with aggravated sexual assault. He is in custody at Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

