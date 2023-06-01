Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old boy dies after getting shot by another teen in North Dallas, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, June 1st, 2023
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, June 1st, 2023 02:46

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 14-year-old boy has died after being shot by another teen in North Dallas last week, police said.

Around 6:45 p.m. May 25, officers responded to a call in the 12700 block of Merit Drive.

During their preliminary investigation, police determined a 14-year-old suspect shot a 14-year-old victim. 

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody and that the victim later died from his injuries on May 31.

Neither the suspect's or victim's name will be released due to their ages, and this remains an ongoing investigation.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.