12-year-old shot, critically wounded at a home in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsDallas.com) – A 12-year-old child was shot and critically wounded at a home in Northeast Dallas Wednesday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the house in the 8400 block of Ellery Drive just south of LBJ Freeway just after 7:45 p.m.

The child was taken to the close by Medical City Dallas Hospital, and according to police, was listed in critical condition.

Detectives were called to the scene, but there was no word Wednesday night what led to the shooting or if police had any information on a suspect or suspects.