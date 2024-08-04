12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte teaches young swimmers at North Texas clinic

COLLIN COUNTY — All eyes are on the Olympics going on right now in Paris. Many people would love to learn a sport from an Olympic champion, and that's exactly what happened Sunday for some swimmers in Collin County.

Several dozen young swimmers hit the pool at Life Time Fitness in McKinney with Ryan Lochte's expert eyes watching them.

"Now I can give back to this younger generation. I can help out these younger kids, and maybe one day, these kids will have their dreams and goals come true," Lochte said.

The swimming legend won 12 Olympic medals, six of them gold, and Lochte has this advice for aspiring swimmers.

"I think it all starts with a goal, a goal and a dream, and then you just have to work at it every day," Lochte said. "It doesn't come easy, or everyone would be an Olympian."

Lochte not only taught the kids about mental health and race strategy, but they also learned swimming techniques from the master himself.

"I hope to learn more techniques all over because I still think there's always more room to grow. I'm excited because he's the best IMer of all time now, and I love the IM," swimmer Nicky Alison said.

The swimmers watched a video of Lochte setting the world record in the men's 200-meter individual medley in 2011. Lochte still holds that record 13 years later.

"It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and a lot of sacrifices," Lochte said. "I did think for 32 years and every day doing it."

Lochte went to the Olympics again this year but as a spectator.

"It was so different! I actually liked it. It did bring back memories, and on my flight home from Paris, I was like, 'Man, should I try to do it again for another four years?'" Lochte said.

Lochte turned 40 on Saturday, and as the veteran contemplates swimming competitively again, young eyes remain on him looking up to his success.