10 years after Dallas ambush, fathers of fallen officers reflect on loss and legacy

Ten years after the deadly Dallas ambush that killed five law enforcement officers, the fathers of two of the fallen officers say their grief has changed, but it has never gone away.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Texas, Rick Zamarripa and Sam Thompson reflected on the lives of their sons, Dallas Police Officer Patrick Zamarripa and DART Police Officer Brent Thompson, and the friendship the two fathers have formed in the decade since the tragedy.

Friendship forged through tragedy

"It's a bond that will always be there," Sam Thompson said. "You become family."

Before they became officers, both men dreamed of serving others from a young age.

Rick Zamarripa said Patrick Zamarripa was just a young boy when he told his father he wanted to become a police officer after meeting a Fort Worth officer who lived next door.

That childhood dream led Patrick Zamarripa to serve eight years in the U.S. Navy, including three tours in Iraq, before joining the Dallas Police Department.

"If you met Pat, you wanted to be his friend," Rick Zamarripa said.

Brent Thompson followed a similar path, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps before becoming a DART police officer. His father remembers him as athletic, fun-loving and mischievous.

The two fathers laughed as they recalled their sons' personalities, saying they likely would have been close friends had they worked together.

Like many law enforcement families, both men knew the risks their sons faced every time they put on the uniform.

Those fears became reality on July 7, 2016.

What began as a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas following police shootings in other states turned into one of the deadliest attacks on law enforcement in modern U.S. history when a gunman opened fire on officers from inside El Centro College.

Five officers were killed: Patrick Zamarripa, Brent Thompson, Dallas Police Officers Michael Krol, Lorne Ahrens and Michael Smith. Several other officers and civilians were wounded.

Rick Zamarripa remembers hearing reports of officers being shot over police radio traffic before learning his son was among the victims.

Sam Thompson said he and his wife watched the attack unfold live on television.

"We saw him get shot," Sam Thompson said. "My wife looked at me and said, 'Brent's gone.'"

"You learn to live with it": Families remember officers killed in the 2016 ambush

A decade later, both fathers say the pain remains, especially during birthdays, Father's Day and family gatherings.

"You learn to live with it, but you take one day at a time," Rick Zamarripa said.

The fathers say their sons' legacies continue to inspire others to serve.

Brent Thompson was posthumously awarded the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, and a bronze statue in his hometown of Corsicana honors his life and service.

They also hope families navigating unimaginable loss know they do not have to face it alone.

Rick Zamarripa said support from others helped him through some of the darkest moments after Patrick Zamarripa's death.

"There were people who pulled me through it," he said. "You've got to stay strong."

While neither father can change what happened, both say they choose to honor their sons by remembering the lives they lived and the sacrifices they made.

"We can't rewind history," Sam Thompson said. "Tomorrow, we need to put a smile on our face... be happy with reverence."

Together, the fathers say they are committed to ensuring the officers who gave their lives protecting others are never forgotten.

Ceremonies across Dallas honor the five officers killed on July 7, 2016

On Tuesday, there were multiple ceremonies held, including ones by DART and Dallas Police.

Dwayne Horner, with Celebrate Our Police, says their commitment to the fallen extends beyond this 10-year anniversary.

"They go to work each and every day, and they don't know the outcome of what will happen that day," Horner said. "Hopefully they come home and they're safe, but they may not. And they walk into fire. They don't ask questions. They walk into the fire and they protect people. And we should never forget that."

Another community remembrance ceremony will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Wildwood Chapel at Restland Cemetery. The event is organized by the nonprofit Celebrate Our Police and Restland, and organizers say they hope to make it an annual tradition, not only to mark the 10th anniversary of the Dallas ambush, but to continue honoring the fallen officers and supporting their families for years to come.