10-year-old dies after Lewisville house fire that killed woman

A 10-year-old has died after the Lewisville fire last week that killed a woman and injured her family members, officials said.

Emergency crews were first called around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday from the Eagle Ridge Mobile Home Park, according to the City of Lewisville. When crews arrived, heavy flames were coming from one unit. One person inside was able to get out and told firefighters that four other people were still inside.

Three adults and one child were rescued from the home. City spokesman Matt Martucci said last week that two of the adults and the child were in cardiac arrest, and crews immediately began CPR. All five occupants were taken to area hospitals.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner, 10-year-old America Plata died on Nov. 26 at the hospital.

The names of the other family members have not yet been released.