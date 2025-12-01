Watch CBS News
Local News

10-year-old dies after Lewisville house fire that killed woman

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins,
Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

A 10-year-old has died after the Lewisville fire last week that killed a woman and injured her family members, officials said.

Emergency crews were first called around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday from the Eagle Ridge Mobile Home Park, according to the City of Lewisville. When crews arrived, heavy flames were coming from one unit. One person inside was able to get out and told firefighters that four other people were still inside.

Three adults and one child were rescued from the home. City spokesman Matt Martucci said last week that two of the adults and the child were in cardiac arrest, and crews immediately began CPR. All five occupants were taken to area hospitals.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner, 10-year-old America Plata died on Nov. 26 at the hospital.

The names of the other family members have not yet been released.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue