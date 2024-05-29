1 person struck by gunfire in Fort Worth drive-by shooting

FORT WORTH – A boy is recovering after he was shot in a drive-by.

Lit Lounge Events in Fort Worth CBS News Texas

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 2832 Miller Avenue, the Lit Lounge Events center.

The victim said he was standing with a group of people in the parking lot when a vehicle approached them. He said he heard a firearm discharged from the vehicle by an unknown person.

The victim realized he was shot in the rear and was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Fort Worth police say there is no suspect in custody. They also didn't share the age of the victim but that he was a juvenile.