1 person struck by gunfire in Fort Worth drive-by shooting

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – A boy is recovering after he was shot in a drive-by. 

Lit Lounge Events in Fort Worth CBS News Texas

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 2832 Miller Avenue, the Lit Lounge Events center.

The victim said he was standing with a group of people in the parking lot when a vehicle approached them. He said he heard a firearm discharged from the vehicle by an unknown person. 

The victim realized he was shot in the rear and was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. 

Fort Worth police say there is no suspect in custody. They also didn't share the age of the victim but that he was a juvenile.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 5:14 AM CDT

