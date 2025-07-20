1 dead, several injured after a car hit a bus stop before crashing into building in Fort Worth, police say

One person is dead and two others are injured after a driver lost control on E Lancaster Avenue Saturday afternoon and hit a bus stop before crashing into a building, police said.

Fort Worth police were called to the 5500 block of E Lancaster just after 3 p.m., where they found a vehicle inside a building.

The Traffic Investigations Unit was called and investigators believe that two vehicles were driving westbound on E Lancaster Avenue at a high rate of speed. One of the drivers lost control of their vehicle, police said, and hit a bus stop before "slamming into a building."

Three people were hit near the bus stop, police said. Two of the victims had minor injuries and one was pronounced dead.

Fort Worth police said both drivers are in custody. De' Tavius Hayes, 24, and Deovion Alexander, 22, have both been charged with collision involving death, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.