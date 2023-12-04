1 dead, 1 injured in shooting; Dallas police arrest 21-year-old
DALLAS – Police have arrested a 21-year-old in connection to an early morning shooting.
It happened on Dec. 4 in the 1300 block of Hartsdale Drive at around 1:15 a.m.
When police arrived to the home, there were two men outside with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where 25-year-old Louis Martinez died from his injuries.
The other victim, a 48-year-old man, was last listed in stable condition.
The gunman, Juan Martinez, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
There is no information about a possible motive.
