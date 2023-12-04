Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting; Dallas police arrest 21-year-old

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – Police have arrested a 21-year-old in connection to an early morning shooting. 

It happened on Dec. 4 in the 1300 block of Hartsdale Drive at around 1:15 a.m. 

When police arrived to the home, there were two men outside with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where 25-year-old Louis Martinez died from his injuries. 

The other victim, a 48-year-old man, was last listed in stable condition. 

The gunman, Juan Martinez, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

There is no information about a possible motive.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 10:20 AM CST

