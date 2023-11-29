Watch CBS News
1 arrested after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriends current boyfriend in Texas Wesleyan University dorm

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) – One person has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 in a dorm room at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth. 

The victim told police he was with his girlfriend in her dorm when her ex-boyfriend arrived and exchanged words with him. The ex-boyfriend then grabbed scissors and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Friends of the victim overheard the two fighting and attempted to intervene, which led to the ex-boyfriend being injured in the process, police say.

The victim was treated on-scene for non-life-threatening injuries. The ex-boyfriend was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

