$1.5 million in cocaine, methamphetamine seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

HIDALGO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $1,504,000 of cocaine and methamphetamine this week at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

"These harmful narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used all available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The illegal narcotics were discovered inside an SUV arriving from Mexico. They were hidden inside 38 packages.

The SUV was seized along with the drugs and the driver was arrested. 

