First Alert Weather: Tornado watch issued for most of North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Weather Alert has been issued today due to the potential for severe storms.
Most of the area is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. tonight.
Around 3 to 4 p.m., North Texas can expect rain/storms to develop along the dryline near I-35 and east.
A second line of storms also looks likely closer to 6 p.m., again—mainly along and east of I-35.
The afternoon storms have the greatest risk of becoming severe with large hail that could be two inches in diameter. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, either.
Due to strong northerly winds, Saint Patrick's Day will be significantly colder with morning temperatures near 40 degrees. A few sleet pellets and light rain will also possible in southeast areas.
Highs will only make it into the lower 50s, but the winds will make it feel colder. And unfortunately, this chilly weather will continue into the start of next week.
Golf ball sized hail reported from Possum Kingdom Lake
Hearing sirens go off?
Outside warning sirens are often confused for tornado sirens, but they can be activated for other reasons too.
Ground stop issued at DFW International Airport
A ground stop has been issued at DFW International Airport due to weather and thunderstorms.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Parker, Tarrant Counties
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Parker and Tarrant Counties
The warning lasts until 4 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing tennis ball-sized hail and 65 mph wind gusts.
Locations impacted will include Weatherford, Benbrook, and White Settlement.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wise County
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Wise County until 4:15 p.m.
A tornado watch remains in effect for much of North Texas until this evening.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Montague County
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of northern Montague County.
The warning lasts until 4 p.m.
The storm is capable of producing quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts. It is moving northeast at 50 mph.
Locations impacted include Nocona, Belcherville, and Ringgold.
A tornado watch remains in effect for much of North Texas until this evening.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for some western counties
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Jack, Parker, and Palo Pinto Counties.
The warning lasts until 3:30 p.m.
At 2:40 p.m., a thunderstorm capable of producing golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts was near Possum Kingdom Lake. It is moving east at 45 mph and is expected to impact Mineral Walls, Graford, Millsap, and other locations.
A tornado watch remains in effect for much of North Texas until this evening.
School districts cancel after-school activities due to weather
North Texas school districts are cancelling after-school programs today due to the threat of severe weather.
The cancellations so far:
- Allen ISD: All after-school activities and events.
- McKinney ISD: All after-school activities and events.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Stephens County
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Stephens County until 2:45 p.m.
The warning includes parts of Palo Pinto and Young Counties as well.
Cities in the warning area include Breckenridge, Graford, Caddo, and Eliasville.
The storm could bring winds up to 60 mph and golf ball-sized hail.
Tornado watch issued for much of North Texas
Much of the area is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. tonight.
The Counties included in the watch are:
- Archer
- Bosque
- Clay
- Collin
- Comanche
- Cooke
- Dallas
- Delta
- Denton
- Eastland
- Ellis
- Erath
- Fannin
- Grayson
- Hill
- Hood
- Hopkins
- Hunt
- Jack
- Johnson
- Kaufman
- Lamar
- Montague
- Palo Pinto
- Parker
- Rains
- Rockwall
- Somervell
- Stephens
- Tarrant
- Wichita
- Wise
- Young
