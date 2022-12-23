Watch CBS News
Workers at Macy's flagship San Francisco store go on pre-Christmas strike

SAN FRANCISCO -- Last-minute shoppers in San Francisco's Union Square  are likely to run into picket lines at Macy's Friday.

Union workers there officially went on strike at midnight after three years of failed negotiations to get a new contract. 

A shopper carries a bag from Macy's as she walks down Market Street. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Employees are seeking better health care coverage and pay. They voted overwhelmingly to authorize the strike Thursday after getting what they call is a substandard offer from Macy's.

The strike is set to continue until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, taking some of the holiday cheer out of last-minute gift buying at the flagship store.

Macy's issued a statement that said. In part, "At Macy's, our top priority is to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers. Our Macy's Union Square store remains open to customers and colleagues." 

