Woodside man accused of lewd acts with a child spanning 8 years

WOODSIDE -- Police arrested a Woodside man after an investigation into child sexual assault more than two decades ago, authorities said Friday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said on June 26, 2022, detectives began investigating a case

involving a child who was sexually assaulted by a family friend, beginning when the child was 8 years old and spanning more than eight years.

Alan Frank Russell San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Alan Frank Russell and on March 2, 2023, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him. He was arrested shortly after on the $200,000 warrant and charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

It was not known if there are other unidentified victims, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about this case or other possible cases to please contact Det. Piper at JPiper@smcgov.org or Detective Pitts at 650-599-4060 Npitts@smcgov.org. Anonymous tipsters can call the sheriff's office tip line at 1-800-547-2700.