Woman stabbed in San Rafael; suspect arrested after high-speed chase

SAN RAFAEL -- A 55-year-old woman is expected to survive multiple stab wounds she suffered early Wednesday in San Rafael, allegedly at the hands of a man police arrested later that morning after a high-speed pursuit.



San Rafael police responded to a 5:40 a.m. 911 call from the victim to the 600 block of Woodbine Drive. Officers found the woman with multiple stab wounds and she was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.



Officers identified the victim as 24-year-old Nicholas Wambach, who is related to the victim and is a resident of Valley Springs.



At about 6:45 a.m., Marin County Sheriff's deputies found Wambach's vehicle driving on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road near Nicasio Valley Road in Marin Valley and attempted to stop it.



Wambach's vehicle fled, police said, leading them on a 37-minute pursuit that ended near Shoreline Highway at Pacific Way near the Muir Beach parking lot, when the suspect's vehicle hit a concrete retaining wall.



Wambach suffered significant injuries but is expected to survive, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and is in custody at a local hospital.



"The men and women of the San Rafael Police Department share our best wishes for the victim's recovery and thank the assistance and support of her family during this investigation," according to a statement from San Rafael Police Department. "We would also like to thank the Marin County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol for their assistance."