Woman seriously injured Friday night in San Jose hit-and-run

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- A woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in what San Jose police investigators are calling a hit and run collision.

The collision occurred in south San Jose at about 7 p.m. Friday near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue.

A San Jose police spokesperson said the woman was crossing the street but was not walking in the marked crosswalk there.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle as of 9 p.m. Friday. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Jose police department.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 9:17 PM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

