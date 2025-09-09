Woman, dog shot to death inside Santa Rosa home in apparent targeted killing, police say

A woman was shot dead inside her Santa Rosa home early Tuesday morning in what appears to be a targeted killing, police said.

The shooting happened at a two-story house on Cecilia Drive, just north of W. 3rd Street between Stony Point Road and N. Dutton Avenue. The Santa Rosa Police Department said on a social media post that officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at or near the home.

When they arrived, officers found an open back gate and a rear sliding glass door that had been shattered, police said. After no one responded from inside the home, a Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy deployed a drone inside the house, which showed a dead dog with a gunshot wound and a second injured dog that had also been shot, police said.

Officers then entered the house and found a woman with at least one gunshot wound dead on the stairs leading to the second floor, police said. There were no other victims inside the house, and officers did not find any suspects or the firearm used.

Police said based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed this was a targeted incident and that there is no current threat to the community. Detectives have not yet identified any suspects, and police said as new details become available, they will be shared with the public.

It was the city's 10th homicide of 2025.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Department's tip line at 707-543-3590 or at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.