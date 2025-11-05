Winds, rain sweep through Bay Area, Monterey Bay area; thousands of power outages reported

A fast-moving atmospheric river system brought gusty winds, scattered showers, and hazardous coastal conditions across the San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay areas on Wednesday, leading to scattered power outages and local damage.

The National Weather Service had multiple advisories in effect for the region. A high wind warning remained in effect until 4 p.m. for the Marin Hills and coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore. A wind advisory also remained in effect for much of the region, including the North Bay valleys, the Santa Cruz Mountains, and the Peninsula Coast through 4 p.m.

Winds across the region were reported at sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts topping 45 mph in many locations and up to 55 mph along select North Bay coastal areas and ridgetops, the Weather Service said. Some of the higher peaks observed gusts exceeding 60 mph, leading to fallen branches and minor debris on area roadways.

In addition, a coastal flood advisory remained in effect for communities around Monterey Bay and San Francisco Bay until 2 p.m. Saturday, with the Weather Service warning of possible minor flooding in vulnerable coastal areas during high tide cycles. Beachgoers and residents along the shoreline were cautioned about water runoff, localized pooling, and hazardous surf.

Pacific Gas and Electric reported some 18,000 Bay Area customers lost power overnight into early Wednesday morning, while another 6,500 customers lost power in Santa Cruz County in the Watsonville area. Many of the outages had been restored as of noon Wednesday, PG&E said.

Early Wednesday morning, a sailboat anchored near an Alameda marina took on water, broke free, and drifted into a rock wall, prompting the rescue of a boater on board.

Along Monterey Bay, the day featured gale warnings offshore, with southeast winds reaching as high as 45 knots and wave heights of up to 7 feet in the morning, decreasing slightly later in the day. Mariners were advised of dangerous sea conditions, as shifting winds and large swells combined for challenging navigation through the afternoon.

Inland in the Monterey area, daytime temperatures ranged from the low to mid-50s, with humidity levels remaining high and on-and-off light showers passing through. By Wednesday night, winds were expected to subside, and cloud cover would remain, with some areas experiencing patchy fog or drizzle at daybreak Thursday.

In the Bay Area, showers persisted overnight and into the morning, with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Breezy conditions were expected to continue throughout the day, gradually diminishing by the evening. Patchy fog was forecast to accompany the departing system, particularly late Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Officials reminded Bay Area and Monterey Bay residents to stay alert for any updates to watches and advisories, especially as changing coastal conditions combined with king tides could continue to present hazards into Thursday and Friday. Travelers and outdoor enthusiasts were advised to check local forecasts before heading out and to be prepared for continued unsettled weather.

The outlook for the remainder of the week indicated a transition to calmer, drier weather. Thursday was predicted to start with morning fog in some areas, giving way to partly sunny to mostly clear skies, and temperatures gradually warming by the weekend.