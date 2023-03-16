Crews clean up Livermore apartment complex battered by wind-toppled trees

LIVERMORE -- People across the East Bay Wednesday were cleaning up after intense winds from the latest storm left tens of thousands without power. Crews worked across the region to clear up downed trees and power lines, including at a Livermore apartment complex that was battered by multiple fallen trees.

More than half a dozen trees came down at the Autumn Springs Apartments in Livermore near Murietta Blvd. and Portola Ave., damaging buildings and carports.

"I heard it inside but I just heard a big cracking noise. I didn't hear a crash or a boom," said Eric Berry who has lived in the complex for 8 months.

"It was crazy. I've never experienced anything like it," said Kim Balcioni. She took her dog for a walk to check out all of the damage. She's lived in the complex for almost 20 years, and said yesterday she was scared a tree might fall on her place too.

"I can't work. I have to stare out the window because I was not sure what was going to happen. Yeah, we were really scared," said Kim.

Over at AJ's Bike Service in Livermore, owner AJ Wright is cleaning up after the winds broke the glass in the shop doors. Wright shot cell phone video during the worst of storm when the glass doors were banging in the frames.

"A few other trees behind the building did fall down, and I was honestly, once I saw the roof panels actually come up and down, that's when I was like, I should probably get out of here," said Wright.

Over at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton one of the light poles came down after 11 trees fell and dozens of others lost branches and limbs.

"I've been in business since 2001 and I've never seen it this bad," said Trex Donovan. He owns Buena Vista Tree Service and his crews are the ones contracted to clean up the fairgrounds ahead of the events scheduled for this weekend. He said every crew is working overtime and it still could be weeks to a month before they're able to get to all of their customers needing help.

"It's all hands on deck. I've got everybody working into the weekend and we're swamped," said Donovan.