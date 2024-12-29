Wind advisory remains in effect as Bay Area gets some rain, gusty winds

The Bay Area saw a rainy morning, which prompted some flood advisories, but a wind advisory does remain in effect.

The wind advisory is in effect for most of the Bay Area. It will be in effect until 3 p.m. as the National Weather Service expects the region to have lingering gusty winds.

It was a gusty morning across the Bay Area, especially across the higher elevations as wind gusts exceeded 50 mph. Wind Advisory continues through 3 PM for most of the Bay Area due to lingering gusty winds. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/oXCWj5HhFX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 29, 2024

There were several flood advisories in effect throughout parts of the Bay Area due to some morning showers.

A flood advisory for the cities of Oakland and Alameda and the greater Hayward area was extended to shortly after noon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

There were also some flood advisories in effect for parts of the North Bay.

The rain and wind was forecasted for the first half of Sunday. Clear skies will follow, bringing sunny days and chilly mornings this week.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the low 60s on the coast, high 50s to low 60s around the bay, and in the high 50s to low 60s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the high 30s to mid 40s.