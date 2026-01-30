Watch CBS News
Vacant building in West San Jose goes up in flames, impacting traffic

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Firefighters rushed out to West San Jose Friday evening to battle a fire at a vacant two-story building. 

Fire crews said the third-alarm fire is at a structure near Saratoga Avenue and Lawrence Expressway. 

Photos of the scene show a building in the Kato Business Square producing black smoke. 

San Jose Fire Department

Traffic is impacted in the area as crews battle the fire. People are urged to avoid the area. 

Saratoga Avenue is closed in both directions between Prospect Road and Lawrence Expressway, crews said. Lawrence Expressway is shut down at Saratoga Avenue.

It's unknown what started the fire. 

