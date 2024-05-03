2 men, 2 juveniles charged in shootout at West Oakland mini market

Two men, along with two minors, have been charged in connection with a shootout at a mini market in West Oakland earlier this year, prosecutors said Friday.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's office announced that the four are believed to be linked to a shooting at the Al-Awdis market on West Street on Feb. 19.

According to investigators, there were five victims in the shooting. Forty-five bullet casings and two firearms were also recovered.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Keeric Lamont Johnson and 19-year-old Joshua Smiley have been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count each for shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

Johnson is also facing a charge of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, Smiley has also been charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

Two juveniles were also charged in connection with the incident. Their names and the charges they are facing were not announced.

Jail records show Johnson and Smiley are being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Prosecutors said a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.

If convicted of all charges, Johnson and Smiley each face up to 37 years in prison.