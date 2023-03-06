'We're done;' Gov. Newsom says state won't do business with Walgreens over abortion pill stance

Texas judge to rule on abortion pill Texas judge to rule on abortion pill used by millions 02:06

SACRAMENTO -- Governor Gavin Newsom says the state will no longer do business with the Walgreens drug store chain over its position on providing abortion pills.

Walgreens on Thursday announced it would not distribute mifepristone, one of two drugs typically used to induce a medicated abortion, in 20 states weeks after receiving a warning from those states' attorneys general that such sales would violate the states' abortion laws.

"California won't be doing business with @walgreens -- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk," said Newsom in a tweet Monday morning. "We're done."

In November, California voters resoundingly approved a ballot measure to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the state constitution.

A letter dated Feb. 1 from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed by 19 other attorneys general warning that the sale of abortion pills would violate federal law and abortion laws in many states. Missouri is among the states that implemented strict abortion prohibitions last summer after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

In addition to Missouri, the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia signed the letter.

Walgreens confirmed in a statement to CBS News that while it was "not dispensing Mifepristone at this time," it did tell the attorneys general of 20 states that they "do not intend to dispense Mifepristone in their states."

Politico was first to report about Walgreens' decision.

The drugstore chain's announcement Thursday signals that access to mifepristone may not expand as broadly as federal regulators intended in January, when they finalized a rule change allowing more pharmacies to provide the pill after they undergo certification. That includes meeting standards for shipping, tracking and confidentially storing prescribing information.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved mifepristone in 2000 to end pregnancy when used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol. The combination is approved for use up to the 10th week of pregnancy.

In November, an anti-abortion group filed a federal lawsuit in Texas seeking to revoke mifepristone's approval, claiming the FDA approved the drug 23 years ago without adequate evidence of safety.

A federal judge could rule soon. If he sides with abortion opponents, mifepristone could potentially be removed from the U.S. market.

Legal experts foresee years of court battles over access to the pills.