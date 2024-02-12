Mayor London Breed condemns arson of Waymo robotaxi in SF Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a statement Monday condemning a group that vandalized and set a Waymo robotaxi on fire in the city's Chinatown over the weekend.

Breed said she was in the neighborhood earlier in the day on the first day of the Lunar New Year, saying the celebration represents "the best of who are as a City."

"Later that night, in an isolated incident in the same area, a group of people burned and destroyed an autonomous vehicle. It was a dangerous and destructive act of vandalism," the mayor said. "Chinatown is one of the densest neighborhoods in San Francisco, and any fire could explode and spread among tightly packed buildings to endanger lives, homes and businesses."

Around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night, the autonomous vehicle was traveling on Jackson Street, between Stockton and Grant, when it was surrounded by about 10-15 people. According to a company spokesperson, someone in the crowd broke a window and threw a firework into the vehicle, which set the vehicle on fire.

The vehicle was not transporting any passengers at the time. No injuries were reported.

"It was an unacceptable act that has no place in our city, and we will work to hold those who committed it accountable," Breed said.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. The arson remains under investigation.