Waymo robotaxi set on fire in San Francisco's Chinatown

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A Waymo autonomous vehicle was set on fire Saturday night after it was vandalized by a group of people in Chinatown, San Francisco firefighters said.

The vehicle was traveling on Jackson Street, between Stockton and Grant, about 9:25 p.m. when it was surrounded by about 10 to 15 people, Lt. Mariano Elias said.

The "crowd surrounded and vandalized the vehicle, breaking the window and throwing a firework inside, which set the vehicle on fire," said Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson.

The car was not transporting any passengers and no injuries were reported, Karp said.

"We are working closely with local safety officials to respond to the situation," Karp said.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 7:42 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

