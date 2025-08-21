Watch CBS News
Watson Fire burns in southern Santa Clara County near San Martin

A vegetation fire was burning in southern Santa Clara County just west of San Martin on Thursday afternoon.

The Watson Fire was reported at 12:17 p.m. in the area of W. San Martin Avenue and Watsonville Road just south of Llagas Creek, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.

Crews initially reported the fire was about three acres and spreading at a moderate rate. No structures were threatened, the Fire Department said.  

watson-fire-santa-clara-county.jpg
The Watson Fire burns southern Santa Clara County west of San Martin, Aug. 21, 2025. Alert California/PG&E

Cal Fire said in a social media post at 1:16 p.m. that the fire had grown to about eight acres and crews had stopped forward progress.

The initial report from the Fire Department indicated that the fire started after a vehicle struck a pole.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

