Water main break in San Francisco's Bernal Heights shuts down traffic

An underground pipe ruptured in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The water main break occurred at 2:52 a.m. in the area of Cortland Avenue and Moultrie Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said in a statement on social media.

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Cortland Avenue from Anderson Street to Andover Street, according to the fire department. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Water department able to shut down water main as of around 7 a.m., fire officials said. Street will remain closed for repairs until further notice.

There was no estimate given on when the affected roadway will fully reopen.