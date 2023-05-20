"California needs the water": Wastewater treatment upgrades means farmers will tap into new supply

ELK GROVE – Regional San unveiled upgrades on its wastewater treatment plant.

The treated wastewater is so clean, it is being touted as the beginning of what alternative water supplies could look like in California.

In the near future, more local farmers will be using this recycled water for their crops.

"If we got to go to wastewater to irrigate — feed California, I'm all for it," David Camy said.

Regional San's $1 billion overhaul followed after concerns of its release into the Sacramento River and Delta.

"With this new plant upgrade, we'll be able to actually bring that water south and allow farmers in southern Sacramento County to use it to irrigate their crops," said Christoph Dobson, general manager of Regional San.

The goal? Farmers will not have to pump as much groundwater.

It is not a new concept, but by far this wastewater treatment plant is the second-largest facility in the U.S.

The plant processes around 135 million gallons of wastewater every day from Sacramento County and West Sacramento. It is expecting to deliver about 50,000 acre-feet per year to farmers once the next phase of construction is complete.

To be clear, this water is not meant for drinking, only for irrigation.

According to Dobson, construction will start later this year on a pump station and pipelines to deliver the water. He hopes farmers can use this water in 2025.

Past the ick factor, how clean is the water?

"The tertiary treatment system that is a part of this project actually takes out over 99 percent of the contaminants including things like ammonia," said Sec. Yana Garcia of CalEPA, "So, we actually have an assurance that this water is safe."

The plant will also release clean water into the Delta.

Following a wet winter, the State Water Resources Control Board says California still needs to explore other water sources amid a rapidly changing climate.

"Just in the last four years, has invested $1.7 billion — and that's not including the $1 billion that's gone onto these facilities here — in water recycling," said Joaquin Esquivel, the board's chair.

The future of water in California may mean, it sometimes starts at a wastewater treatment plant.

"I think it's a good idea for the farmers," Camy said. "California needs the water."