Warriors victory icing on the birthday cake of loyal fan

By Itay Hod, KPIX

SAN FRANCISCO -- Michael Delucchi can pinpoint the exact moment he fell in love with the Golden State Warriors. It was 36 years ago to the day which also happens to be his birthday.

So as he joined the crowd pouring into the Chase Center for a must win Game 5 Wednesday night, he already knew what he wanted for a birthday present.

"I hope they bring me home a win today," he told KPIX. "It's been frustrating... but I've been through some ugly years there before we started winning so I'll take this any day."

A banker from Pacifica, he and his wife Lisa have been season ticket holders for 20 years and every time there's a big game, he makes sure to wear his lucky blue and gold Nikes. The same pair he's worn since he was a teenager.

He knew heading into the arena it was a do-or-die game for the Dubs, but he was confident.

"I think they're going to come out with a lot of passion and a lot of hunger because they know there's no tomorrow so I think they can do it," he said.

And the Warriors did exactly what Delucchi had predicted.

Steph Curry scored 27 points and dished off 8 assists while Andrew Wiggins added 25 points and 7 rebounds, leading the Warriors to a 121-106 win forcing a Game 6 on Friday night.

Delucchi was joined by a legion of other rabid fans who lived and died with every shot.

James Sundquist and his friend, Michelle Musser, say their love for the Warriors runs more than skin deep. They came to the game painted head to toe in Warrior gold.

"Gold blooded, born this way, it seems to be a condition," Sundquist said with a smile. "My doctor's into it so hopefully it stays as the playoff continues."

Delucchi feared that if Golden State tumbled Wednesday, it would mark the end of their dynasty.

"It could be a huge game to move towards a great end of the series or it could be the end of the dynasty," he said before tip-off. "It's one of the great things about being here to see these guys and what they've given us over the years ... with this group, I wouldn't miss it for the world."