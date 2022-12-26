Warriors surprise seriously ill children with gifts, game day experience on Christmas

Jordan Poole hands gifts to children at a Christmas giveaway event before the Golden State Warriors went on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies. KPIX

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – It was a win for the Golden State Warriors and for the kids this Christmas. Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies was extra special for children dealing with critical illnesses.

Before tipoff, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson were among the players who handed off presents to a select number of kids.

The Bay Area nonprofit Family House chose seven families whose children are being treated at UCSF for serious illnesses like cancer.

Shiloh Lecours-Gary of Groveland was born three months premature and deals with ongoing lung issues.

"A lot of stuff. A sweatshirt, a regular shirt, a replica ring," she said, describing her gifts.

She's been going to Family House for nearly 11 years. The family lives near Yosemite. The nonprofit provides supportive services and free housing to families while the child undergoes treatment.

"I'm excited. I want to go home and open this, but I have to watch the game," said Lecours-Gary. "It was a good experience. This is probably the best thing that a kid can experience."

The Warriors treated the families to a custom game day experience as part of its Season of Giving campaign.

"We decided we weren't doing Christmas this year because we just didn't feel it and then this happened and I'm like hey who wouldn't want to see the Warriors play on Christmas," said parent Shana Berthelson. "So we got to stay in the city, and we got to do Union Square and we got to do all the cool stuff."

13-year-old Trey Rabon from Stockton, who was born with kidney disease, was equally grateful.

"It's been good so far, very," he said, describing his Christmas.

"Probably watch tv, play all my games on there," he said of the iPad he received.

His father said after one failed kidney transplant, he hopes to be able to successfully donate his kidney to his son next year.

"It makes me feel really good to bring him here. It's great," said Lawrence Rabon.

The night's experiences were a lot to take in for the children, but also for the parents. For many, it was their first time seeing a Warriors game at Chase Center.

"I'm a little speechless," said Bethelson.