Warriors fans at Thrive City take in heartbreaking season-ender

SAN FRANCISCO -- Friday night delivered a crushing loss to Warriors fans who came to Chase Center in San Francisco hoping to see a victory on the big screen.

With more than five minutes on the clock and the Lakers up by about 20 points, there was a sea of long faces in Thrive City as many fans made their way toward the exit, unable to stomach the impending 122-101 loss.

"I ain't sad. I'm just upset. We ain't show up," said Tre Cannon of San Francisco.

Cannon came with his cousins and aunt to take in the action. It's a playoffs tradition for his family.

"It was kind of heartbreaking. Like this is a tough thing to watch right now because we had momentum going in," said Cherease Coats of San Francisco.

As the Lakers' lead widened, the crowd at Thrive City grew quieter.

"I mean seeing everyone upset gives me a little bit of joy, unfortunately. I hate to be that guy but sometimes you have to be that guy," said Lakers fan Joel Huff.

Dub Nation was hoping to see that Warriors magic late in the game but, ultimately, the team didn't show up in champion form Friday.

"Our defense isn't playing with as much poise as we would hope. Normally when Draymond rushes back on defense that's a pretty good sign that we're going to do well but we haven't seen a lot of the good precursors that say 'hey the Warriors are probably going to win today,'" said Alex Perez of Half Moon Bay.

As far as all that talk about the dynasty ending?

"Don't ever count the Warriors out," Coats said.

After the ugly loss, some fans tried to dance out their feelings. Others chanted 'Warriors' to console themselves.