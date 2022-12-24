Watch CBS News
Sports

Warriors' Steph Curry out 2 more weeks with shoulder injury

/ AP

SAN FRANCISCO -- Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana.

The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists, has missed the past four games for the defending champions (15-18). The Warriors said Saturday he was re-evaluated and is making good progress, with another exam scheduled in two weeks.

The Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day in a rematch of this year's Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State in five games.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 12:56 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.