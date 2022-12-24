Warriors' Steph Curry out 2 more weeks with shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO -- Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana.
The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists, has missed the past four games for the defending champions (15-18). The Warriors said Saturday he was re-evaluated and is making good progress, with another exam scheduled in two weeks.
The Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day in a rematch of this year's Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State in five games.
