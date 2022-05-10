Warriors coach Steve Kerr out with COVID-19; Brown steps in

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening and will be replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown on the bench for Golden State in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has entered Health & Safety protocols. Mike Brown will serve as Acting Head Coach for the Warriors. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 10, 2022

Kerr, 56, had been regularly wearing a mask at team headquarters in recent days.

The Warriors said Kerr had just received his result approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes before tipoff at Chase Center. The Warriors are going into Game 4 of the series against the Grizzlies up 2-1 after a commanding 142-112 victory at Chase Center Saturday.

Kings General manager Monte McNair picked Brown to replace interim coach Alvin Gentry, who was fired after a season during which they set an NBA record by missing the playoffs for a 16th straight year.

Fortunately, Brown will stay with the Warriors through their postseason run.

"Mike has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead winning teams throughout his long and successful coaching career," McNair said in a statement. "He has worked with some of the best players in the NBA and is one of the league's premier defensive minds. I am excited to bring his extensive experience to Sacramento."

Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland, where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007, and had one stint as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

"He's an amazing coach and amazing friend," Kerr said earlier Monday. "Sacramento made a great choice. I'm so thrilled for Mike and his family. It's, a loss for us. But this is how it's supposed to work. You want people who are really talented on your staff who can come in and contribute and have a great experience and hopefully learn and grow at the same time. And then hopefully be able to to advance careers and move on to something that person wants. Mike's ready to do this again. He's excited and we're thrilled for him."