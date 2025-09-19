Walnut Creek police launch homicide investigation after 2 women found dead in home

Police in Walnut Creek have launched a homicide investigation after two women were found dead in a home late Thursday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to a home on Kelobra Court, near Ygnacio Valley Road. When police arrived at the home, they found the women.

In a statement Friday morning, police said there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the community. Police did not provide additional details about the incident, citing the active investigation.

Walnut Creek police on the scene investigating a double homicde at a home on Kelobra Court on Sep. 18, 2025. CBS

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.