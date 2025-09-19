Watch CBS News
Walnut Creek police launch homicide investigation after 2 women found dead in home

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Walnut Creek have launched a homicide investigation after two women were found dead in a home late Thursday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to a home on Kelobra Court, near Ygnacio Valley Road. When police arrived at the home, they found the women.

In a statement Friday morning, police said there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the community. Police did not provide additional details about the incident, citing the active investigation.

walnut-creek-double-homicide-091925.jpg
Walnut Creek police on the scene investigating a double homicde at a home on Kelobra Court on Sep. 18, 2025. CBS

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.

