Overnight fatal police shooting in Walnut Creek under investigation

Authorities in Contra Costa County are investigating a deadly police shooting that took place in Walnut Creek early Thursday morning.

Walnut Creek Police said the shooting took place near Alvarado and Buena Vista avenues, not far from Buena Vista Elementary School. In a statement posted around 2:40 a.m., police said the scene was secure and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

CBS News Bay Area reporter Veronica Macias said the Contra Costa County coroner was at the location around 7 a.m. had later taken a body from the scene, indicating that the shooting was fatal.

Authorities on the scene of a fatal police shooting in Walnut Creek on Feb. 26, 2026. CBS

A neighbor told CBS News Bay Area that they heard several gunshots after midnight, followed by sirens.

Additional details from police were not immediately available.