Watch CBS News
Crime

Overnight fatal police shooting in Walnut Creek under investigation

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities in Contra Costa County are investigating a deadly police shooting that took place in Walnut Creek early Thursday morning.

Walnut Creek Police said the shooting took place near Alvarado and Buena Vista avenues, not far from Buena Vista Elementary School. In a statement posted around 2:40 a.m., police said the scene was secure and there was no ongoing threat to the public. 

CBS News Bay Area reporter Veronica Macias said the Contra Costa County coroner was at the location around 7 a.m. had later taken a body from the scene, indicating that the shooting was fatal.

walnut-creek-fatal-police-shooting-022626.jpg
Authorities on the scene of a fatal police shooting in Walnut Creek on Feb. 26, 2026. CBS

A neighbor told CBS News Bay Area that they heard several gunshots after midnight, followed by sirens.

Additional details from police were not immediately available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue