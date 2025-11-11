Walnut Creek business owners worried after downtown smash-and-grabs

At least five local businesses in Walnut Creek were hit in what they believe was the same early-morning smash-and-grab operation on Nov. 5, they confirmed to CBS News Bay Area.

The business owners said the concern and damage still have them on edge. Surveillance video shows a group of suspects smashing glass and grabbing anything they could before taking off.

Tim Ketron, who owns Athletic Outpost on Bonanza Street, said his store was one of the lucky ones.

"Deadbolts kept them from coming in," he said.

Ketron said the focus of the crime seemed to be around his block on Bonanza Street. One of the hardest-hit locations was Flamingo Hair and Nail Salon, which is his immediate neighbor. The salon was closed for the holiday but shared surveillance video showing the break-in.

Other businesses confirmed they were also targeted, including Mr. Lucky's Bar & Grill, Crepes Ooh La La, and Cocina Mexicana, five total. Bryan Schnaidt, manager of Lita's Restaurant on Main and Bonanza, said while his business wasn't hit, the concern is growing.

"Are we next? I mean, what is the next business they hit," Schnaidt said. "They started down Bonanza Street and finished off Locust, and they just handpicked businesses."

He talked with some of the owners impacted and said in many cases, not much was stolen.

"Some, they didn't get anything, just damaged their property," he said. "Others had essentially quarters stolen, others had liquor stolen."

Ketron heard similar stories and said what stands out most is the cost to fix it all.

"There's thousands and thousands of dollars' worth of damage," Ketron said. "I mean, this window is $3,000 to replace. That's what they're going to have to pay next door."

He said while he is grateful his store was spared, he still can't make sense of the crime.

"At Mr. Lucky's they got coins out of a jukebox," Ketron said. "So, unless they're just desperate to do laundry, I don't understand the risk vs the reward."

Walnut Creek police have not responded to requests for comment on this story. Store owners said they haven't heard much since the break-ins happened last Wednesday.