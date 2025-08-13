Girl killed in Walnut Creek crash identified as Concord high school student

A 16-year-old girl who died in a crash in Walnut Creek over the weekend has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office as Alina Safi.

Officers responded at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of a head-on collision on eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road east of Oak Grove Road, according to Walnut Creek police.

Safi, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene, while four other people from the vehicles involved in the crash were taken to hospitals, including a juvenile who was flown to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, police said. A dog was also in one of the vehicles and a good Samaritan took the animal to a veterinary clinic for care.

Safi was a student at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord, and the school's principal, Markell McCain, sent a message to the school community earlier this week about her death.

"Alina was a valued and vibrant member of our school, and her loss is felt deeply by students, staff, and families alike," McCain wrote. "During this incredibly difficult time, we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to Alina's family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them, and with all who are mourning our loss."

Alina Safi GoFundMe / Family photo

A GoFundMe account created in honor of Safi had gathered more than $4,600 as of Wednesday.

The account described her as "a gentle soul whose heart was filled with kindness, compassion, and love for everyone around her. She was known for her radiant smile, her respectful nature, and her dream of building a future that would make her family proud."