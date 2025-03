Santa Clara County judge ends VTA workers strike The VTA strike ended after about three weeks after the agency took the union to court, claiming it broke their "no strike" clause. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv