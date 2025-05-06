Watch CBS News
Economy

Volatility in the stock market leads to soaring gold prices

By Ryan Yamamoto

/ CBS San Francisco

Volatility in the stock market is causing a surge in gold prices
Volatility in the stock market is causing a surge in gold prices 02:40

The price of gold continues hover in record high territory, as investors look to the precious metal with the growing uncertainty in the stock market.

That is good news for Seth Chandler, owner of Witter Coin in San Francisco who seeing more people come into his store to buy and sell gold.

"When you have a one-ounce gold coin in your hand, it feels very heavy, it feels like real money," said Chandler.

And since the beginning of the year, the price of gold is up more than 28-percent (May 6th 2025), hitting $3,000 per ounce on March 14th, and briefing reaching a record high above $3,500 per ounce on April 22nd.

Joe Halpern, Chief Investment Officer of Fountainhead says, the recent interest in gold can be tied to the volatility in the stock market, since the start of the Trump Administration.

"It has been going up for a while now for over the last year. But you really saw lift after Liberation Day on April 2nd. At first gold moved down with the whole market, but then it increased dramatically," said Halpern. "And gold is really a flight to safety. So, when people are nervous, they tend to sell out of those risky assets like an Apple or a Microsoft, and they go into Treasury or gold."

Halpern says, for those looking to invest you can buy into a Gold ETF or mutual fund.

Meanwhile for Chandler, while he does not give out investment advice, he understands people's fascination with physical gold.

"Once you own it, you can put it in the safe deposit box, hide it under your mattress, your shoe, whatever you want. But you have it. You own it," said Chandler.

Ryan Yamamoto
ryan-yamamoto-1.jpg

I was born in Oakland, grew up in the East Bay and went to college in San Francisco where I graduated with a degree in Broadcasting at San Francisco State University (Go Gators!).

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.