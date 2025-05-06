Volatility in the stock market leads to soaring gold prices

The price of gold continues hover in record high territory, as investors look to the precious metal with the growing uncertainty in the stock market.

That is good news for Seth Chandler, owner of Witter Coin in San Francisco who seeing more people come into his store to buy and sell gold.

"When you have a one-ounce gold coin in your hand, it feels very heavy, it feels like real money," said Chandler.

And since the beginning of the year, the price of gold is up more than 28-percent (May 6th 2025), hitting $3,000 per ounce on March 14th, and briefing reaching a record high above $3,500 per ounce on April 22nd.

Joe Halpern, Chief Investment Officer of Fountainhead says, the recent interest in gold can be tied to the volatility in the stock market, since the start of the Trump Administration.

"It has been going up for a while now for over the last year. But you really saw lift after Liberation Day on April 2nd. At first gold moved down with the whole market, but then it increased dramatically," said Halpern. "And gold is really a flight to safety. So, when people are nervous, they tend to sell out of those risky assets like an Apple or a Microsoft, and they go into Treasury or gold."

Halpern says, for those looking to invest you can buy into a Gold ETF or mutual fund.

Meanwhile for Chandler, while he does not give out investment advice, he understands people's fascination with physical gold.

"Once you own it, you can put it in the safe deposit box, hide it under your mattress, your shoe, whatever you want. But you have it. You own it," said Chandler.